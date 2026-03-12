Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Russia blocks four-ton nut and dried fruit shipment to Belarus

Inspectors of Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor blocked the export of about four tons of nuts and dried fruits from Russia to Belarus.

The truck carrying the cargo was stopped on 3 March in Russia's Smolensk region. The driver, a Belarusian citizen, was traveling to Minsk.

During the inspection, officials established that the driver did not have phytosanitary certificates for the cargo. According to the markings on the packaging, the products had been produced in countries both near and far abroad and shipped from the Moscow wholesale food center, Food City, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

The nuts and dried fruits were sent for examination. No harmful quarantine organisms were found. Despite this, the cargo was not permitted for export to Belarus and was returned to Moscow.

The carrier was held administratively liable.

Source: Reform

Related Articles → See More