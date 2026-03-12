Russia blocks four-ton nut and dried fruit shipment to Belarus

Inspectors of Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor blocked the export of about four tons of nuts and dried fruits from Russia to Belarus.

The truck carrying the cargo was stopped on 3 March in Russia's Smolensk region. The driver, a Belarusian citizen, was traveling to Minsk.

During the inspection, officials established that the driver did not have phytosanitary certificates for the cargo. According to the markings on the packaging, the products had been produced in countries both near and far abroad and shipped from the Moscow wholesale food center, Food City, Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

The nuts and dried fruits were sent for examination. No harmful quarantine organisms were found. Despite this, the cargo was not permitted for export to Belarus and was returned to Moscow.

The carrier was held administratively liable.

Source: Reform