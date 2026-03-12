"Our clients are waiting for Noirmoutier potatoes to revitalize the market"

After a winter marked by great uncertainty, the 2026 Noirmoutier early potato season is about to get underway in a climate that is more favorable than expected. Between a particularly depressed market for ware potatoes and difficult weather conditions during planting, the cooperative's growers have had to show great adaptability. As a result, initial observations suggest that volumes and quality will be up to scratch, allowing them to approach marketing with confidence.

A campaign under a double threat

The start of this campaign is taking place against a particularly complex backdrop for the sector. "We have had to deal with a double threat this year," explains Nicolas Paille, director of Coop de Noirmoutier. The first challenge concerns the market itself. The stocks of old potatoes are particularly high, putting severe pressure on prices for ware potatoes, which are in free fall. "The market is in difficulty and is likely to remain so until August at least."

This economic situation has been compounded by a second threat: the weather conditions in which planting took place. "Growers have had to deal with particularly heavy rainfall, which has complicated planting operations. The growers managed to take advantage of weather windows to carry out the planting despite these particularly unfavorable conditions."

The campaign looks set to be favorable in terms of volumes and quality

Despite these difficulties, the cooperative's growers have managed to maintain their production plan, enabling them to look forward to a normal season in terms of volumes. "Today, all the indicators seem to be in the green, both in terms of expected volumes and quality. The first samples taken from the plots are encouraging and show great promise in terms of quality and tuberization, with all sizes represented. We are one of the few production regions in France and in Europe to be taking such a positive approach to the growing season this year."

A strategic arrival on the market for Easter

The campaign officially kicks off on Tuesday, March 17th, with a clear objective: to be fully present on the market at Easter, a key period for early potatoes. "We want Easter week to be Noirmoutier early potato week," explains Nicolas Paille. The organization of the harvest should ensure continuity of supply with no disruption to production.

The cooperative plans to supply all its sales channels: supermarkets, wholesalers, and restaurants. "Our clients are waiting for us to arrive on the markets to help them get out of the current potato slump."

A strategy to adapt to the market crisis

Faced with the difficult situation in the ware potato market, the cooperative has also decided to adapt its strategy. To begin with, growers have adopted a cautious approach, reducing the area sown to potatoes by around 5%. "It is an intermediate year, with more rotation and a degree of caution about the volumes to be produced," explains Nicolas Paille.

At the same time, the cooperative has reworked its packaging to promote the product more effectively. "We have given our packaging a new look, giving greater prominence to the La Noirmoutier banner and differentiating early from ware potatoes." This year, the Nutri-Score A will also be displayed on the packaging as a reminder of the product's nutritional qualities.

Increased communication with consumers

The cooperative is also counting on an ambitious communication campaign. Operations will be organized in a number of Leclerc, Super U, and Hyper U shopping centers to reach out directly to consumers. A poster campaign is also planned for May at Montparnasse station in Paris, a strategic location through which millions of travellers pass every year during the long weekends of May. The brand will also be promoted on the radio, through a partnership with FranceInter at the end of April and during May, including the sponsorship of two cooking programs.

Despite a generally tense environment, the sector is approaching this new campaign with optimism. "We are confident that we can rise to the challenge of this marketing campaign and restore positive momentum to the potato sector."

