The export of Scottish seed potatoes increased in the 2024/25 season, from 92,000 tonnes the previous year to 104,000 last year. The 2025/26 marketing year will end in April, but figures up until the end of February were at 93,000 tonnes, which are in line with 2024/25 tonnages at the same point in the year.

"The increase in 2024/25 was mainly due to an increase in the demand for Scottish seed potatoes from the Egyptian market," according to Patrick Hughes from the Scottish Agri Export Hub. "We still have some seed on the water for the export markets served towards the end of the exporting season, but we expect export tonnages to be comparable to last year."

"There was a presumption that exports to the Egyptian market might have reduced from 2024/25, but that didn't happen to any great extent, and it appears we potentially performed better than our European competitors.

Middle East conflict

There is currently a Scottish seed potato on ships destined for Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. "The situation remains very fluid at the moment. There are export shipments currently heading to Southeast Asia, and we remain optimistic of avoiding any disruption, but the exports heading to the Middle East are more problematic. The sector remains in constant dialogue with the shipping lines, aware that the situation could change at any moment. We remain hopeful the product will reach its final destination in a timely fashion and without too much interruption. At the moment, all we can do is take it day by day."

The worst-case scenario, according to Patrick, is that the seed potatoes get sent back, as this will add cost, with the customers still requiring the product. "The seed potato export sector can be quite complex; different countries require different varieties, so finding alternative markets to divert product to is not an easy task."

For more information:

Patrick Hughes

SAOS

[email protected]