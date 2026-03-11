Moldova destroys 18.9 tonnes of imported pomegranates after pesticide detection

Border inspections in Moldova have identified a shipment of 18,900 kg of pomegranates that did not meet food safety requirements. The fruit was prevented from entering the market and destroyed, according to the National Agency for Food Safety. Laboratory analysis detected residues of the pesticide imazalil at levels exceeding the maximum allowed limit established by national regulations.

According to the agency, the entire batch was destroyed under official supervision in line with legal procedures. The pomegranates were sent to a biogas production facility as required for the disposal of non-compliant products.

The agency emphasised that the fruit was fully destroyed before entering the commercial distribution chain and therefore did not reach consumers. The National Agency for Food Safety stated that inspections at border control posts will continue to prevent non-compliant food products from entering the Moldovan market and to maintain food safety standards.

Source: esp.md