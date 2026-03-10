Uncertified seed accounts for 70% of Ukraine potato plantings

Nearly 70% of the seed potato market in Ukraine consists of uncertified planting material, according to Georg von Nolcken, CEO of Continental Farmers Group. The company is one of the largest potato producers in the country. The information was reported by EastFruit, citing SEEDS.

According to von Nolcken, many growers continue to use small-sized table potatoes left after sorting as planting material for the following season. This practice is used by both small farmers and household producers.

"Many growers keep a small fraction of table potatoes in storage each year and then plant them as seed. However, the market is gradually becoming more professional. Even household producers want to plant better-quality potatoes, while small farmers are increasingly seeking certified seed material. This indicates clear growth potential for the sector," Georg von Nolcken told the magazine Plantator.

Kostiantyn Shytiuk, Chief Operating Officer of Continental Farmers Group, said that large producers cannot always provide a wide range of seed potato varieties.

"The company focuses primarily on farmers and professional agricultural producers, which is why we have optimized our seed potato portfolio to around six or seven key chip-processing and table varieties that we work with directly," he explained.

Shytiuk also said that the table potato market remains limited and subject to price fluctuations. In response, the company is examining potato processing projects while continuing to focus on seed production.

According to him, the sector in Ukraine also faces challenges related to the use of certified seed potatoes and the availability of high-quality planting material. He said these factors continue to influence production volumes and seed supply in the market.

