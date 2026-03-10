Spain still exports most of its fruits and vegetables by road

In 2025, Spain exported 12.6 million tons of fruits and vegetables by road, accounting for 95% of total exports, which reached 13.2 million tonnes. Sea transport was the second most common method, accounting for 4.2%, while air transport accounted for 0.08% and rail transport 0.05%.

Road transport has stayed consistent in recent years, accounting for 95% of total exports in 2024.

Maritime transport ranks as the second most popular method for exporting Spanish fruits and vegetables, with 558,700 tons exported in 2025, representing 4.2% of total exports.

Air transport followed, with 10,731 tons in 2025, accounting for 0.08% of the total.

In fourth place is rail, with 7,280 tons exported in 2025, accounting for 0.05% of the total.

In 2025, postal traffic exports totaled 2,422 tonnes, as reported by the Customs and Excise Department of the Tax Agency and processed by Fepex. This figure covers all tariff chapters 07 and 08, which include fresh fruit and vegetables, the largest category, as well as some processed fruit, vegetables, and nuts.

