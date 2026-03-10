Philippines assesses mango and dragon fruit exports to the Netherlands

The Department of Trade and Industry, Western Visayas, and its Guimaras Provincial Office are assessing the possibility of exporting mangoes and dragon fruit directly to the Netherlands.

The initiative is being conducted in coordination with the Supply Chain and Logistics Group and with support from the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Brussels. The agencies are working with logistics partners to evaluate export readiness and compliance requirements.

DTI and its partners carried out a two-day assessment mission focused on export procedures, regulatory requirements, and logistics related to entry into the European market.

The delegation included local mango growers, representatives from the Provincial Government, and officials from the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Plant Quarantine, and the Department of Agriculture Bureau of Plant Industry.

During the mission, discussions focused on aligning export procedures and meeting phytosanitary and logistics requirements for shipments to Europe.

Site visits were conducted at mango farms, a Hot Water Treatment facility, and a dragon fruit farm. The visits reviewed supply chain conditions, production capacity, and compliance with phytosanitary requirements.

The initiative remains at an exploratory stage and requires further coordination between government agencies, logistics providers, and producers before export shipments can proceed.

Source: DTI