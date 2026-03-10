South African avocado exports expected to reach 22 million cartons

South Africa's avocado industry expects export volumes of about 22 million 4kg cartons this season. The increase is linked to new plantations and weather conditions that supported crop development.

According to Derek Donkin of Subtrop in Tzaneen, exports reached about 19 million cartons last year. Cool weather and rainfall between September and December supported the crop in the current season.

Around 95 per cent of South Africa's avocado exports are shipped to Europe. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are among the main markets. Remaining volumes are exported to the Middle East and other African countries, while smaller quantities are sent to India and China.

South Africa does not currently have access to the United States market due to phytosanitary restrictions. Efforts to address these requirements are ongoing, although progress has slowed, according to Donkin.

The harvest season starts in February in northern production regions and continues until December in southern areas, including the Eastern Cape and George. Regions such as Magoebaskloof and Haenertsburg can harvest later due to cooler conditions and higher altitude.

The avocado sector contributes about R3.5 billion (US$190 million) to South Africa's gross domestic output.

Donkin also said that the sale of immature fruit on national fresh produce markets has declined in recent years. The change followed measures introduced by the South African Avocado Growers' Association, which appointed Prokon to carry out early-season maturity inspections.

The industry also reports that avocado theft from farms remains an issue, although the level of impact differs between regions.

