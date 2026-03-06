Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

New shipments recorded to Turkey, Serbia and EU markets

Kyrgyzstan triples frozen fruit exports to Russia in 2025

Exports of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan increased significantly in 2025, with total shipments reaching 6,909 tonnes worth $20.85 million, compared to 2,252 tonnes valued at $3.84 million in 2024, according to data from the National Statistical Committee.

Russia remained the largest destination for Kyrgyz frozen fruit. Exports to the country reached 4,702 tonnes worth $16.62 million in 2025, up from 1,631 tonnes valued at $2.79 million in 2024.

Shipments were also recorded to several additional markets in 2025 that had no imports the previous year. Turkey imported 611 tonnes worth $544,000, while Serbia received 394 tonnes valued at $1.22 million. Exports were also reported to Bulgaria at 82 tonnes worth $57,000, Lithuania at 60 tonnes worth $234,000, and France at 40 tonnes valued at $184,000. No shipments to these countries were recorded in 2024.

Exports to Uzbekistan increased to 490 tonnes worth $662,000 in 2025, compared with 358 tonnes valued at $522,000 in 2024.

Deliveries to Poland also rose significantly, reaching 302 tonnes worth $875,000, compared to 20 tonnes worth $30,000 in the previous year.

In contrast, exports to Kazakhstan declined slightly. In 2025, shipments totaled 229 tonnes valued at $456,000, down from 243 tonnes worth $501,000 in 2024.

Source: www.tazabek.kg

