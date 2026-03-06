Kyrgyzstan triples frozen fruit exports to Russia in 2025

Exports of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan increased significantly in 2025, with total shipments reaching 6,909 tonnes worth $20.85 million, compared to 2,252 tonnes valued at $3.84 million in 2024, according to data from the National Statistical Committee.

Russia remained the largest destination for Kyrgyz frozen fruit. Exports to the country reached 4,702 tonnes worth $16.62 million in 2025, up from 1,631 tonnes valued at $2.79 million in 2024.

Shipments were also recorded to several additional markets in 2025 that had no imports the previous year. Turkey imported 611 tonnes worth $544,000, while Serbia received 394 tonnes valued at $1.22 million. Exports were also reported to Bulgaria at 82 tonnes worth $57,000, Lithuania at 60 tonnes worth $234,000, and France at 40 tonnes valued at $184,000. No shipments to these countries were recorded in 2024.

Exports to Uzbekistan increased to 490 tonnes worth $662,000 in 2025, compared with 358 tonnes valued at $522,000 in 2024.

Deliveries to Poland also rose significantly, reaching 302 tonnes worth $875,000, compared to 20 tonnes worth $30,000 in the previous year.

In contrast, exports to Kazakhstan declined slightly. In 2025, shipments totaled 229 tonnes valued at $456,000, down from 243 tonnes worth $501,000 in 2024.

