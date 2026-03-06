Agrico rebuilds potato storage in Ukraine in record time after drone attack

"In May 2025, Agrico's potato storage facility in Ukraine was hit by two Russian drones. That night, we lost about 50% of our storage capacity, while potatoes were still in the field waiting to be harvested," director Nick Gordiichuk recalls on LinkedIn. "For a grower, storage is not just a building; it is the backbone of the entire season."

"At that critical moment, Crédit Agricole Ukraine stepped in. Through the 5-7-9 financing programme, we were able to act quickly. We bought an old facility and transformed it into a modern potato storage facility within three months, saving the crop and preparing for the next potato season."

Gordiichuk, therefore, thanks the agricultural department of the Crédit Agricole team in Ukraine for their trust. "In Ukraine today, supporting agriculture and horticulture means more than financing. It means standing behind farmers and growers who continue to rebuild, innovate, and produce food despite the war. Because Ukrainian farmers and growers do not give up. We are rebuilding."