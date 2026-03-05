Trade negotiations: Serge Papin calls for reform of “a system that is running out of steam”

The day after the close of the annual commercial negotiations between retailers and manufacturers (1 March), Serge Papin, Minister for SMEs and Trade, announced his intention to overhaul what he described as a system "that is running out of steam." He also confirmed that compliance checks would be carried out by the fraud control authorities to ensure that contracts between distributors and manufacturers comply with the law.

As for the outcome of the negotiations, the Minister stated in a LinkedIn post that "on supermarket shelves, consumers will see prices kept under control, with an average increase of between 0% and 1%."

Checks by the DGCCRF

"Despite low inflation and the signing of a charter of good conduct [at the end of November 2025], negotiations were once again tense," the Minister continued. In mid-January, Pact'Alim reported, based on a company survey, "a deterioration in buyer behaviour compared with previous campaigns," despite the introduction of the charter.

Serge Papin therefore called for "firm and uncompromising inspections" by the DGCCRF to verify that legal provisions are being respected, adding that penalties would be imposed where necessary.

"Trade negotiations do not meet our sovereignty challenges"

"Trade negotiations, as they are currently conducted in France, do not address our challenges in terms of sovereignty, ecological transition, and industrial competitiveness. They do not provide businesses (especially SMEs) with the visibility they need to invest in their production facilities. Greater clarity would ultimately benefit purchasing power as well," the Minister explained.

Towards new negotiating conditions?

The Minister also announced that he would soon present new proposals regarding the framework for negotiations. "Rather than sweeping the dust under the carpet until next December and the opening of another 'free-for-all,' let us reflect together: how can we establish new negotiating conditions that genuinely support our industries? That is the core of my mission at the head of this ministry, and I will be putting forward proposals in the near future."