Belgian processed potato sector targets further growth in Asia

The economic situation in the potato sector remains challenging. Rising costs, international competition, and pressure on margins are weighing on the sector. "Against this background, we are focusing on export promotion outside Europe, with Asia as a growth market for processed potato products," says Katrien De Nul, VLAM's potato promotion manager.

Specifically, this means that VLAM is planning a series of trade fair participations in Asia this spring. A group stand at Foodex Japan in Tokyo is scheduled from 10 to 13 March. This will be followed by FHA Food & Beverage in Singapore (21–24 April) and THAIFEX - Anuga Asia in Bangkok (26–30 May).

© VLAM

These expos are part of the European promotional program 'Processed Potatoes Asia II' (PP Asia II), which runs from 2025 to 2027 in Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. "The campaign will be run under the slogan 'Big things come in small sizes', focusing on individual products such as chips, croquettes, and hash browns, before highlighting the broader range of Belgian processed potato products," Katrien says.

Focus on Japan as a competitive market

Japan is an important but at the same time complex market for Belgian potato products. "Japanese imports of frozen potato products have been growing steadily for more than a decade and are becoming more diverse and competitive. In 2024, €775 million worth of frozen potato products were exported to Japan worldwide. Belgium was the fourth largest exporter."

"Specifically, Japan imported more than 42,777 tons of processed potato products from Belgium in 2024, worth over 12.5 billion yen (about €68 million)," she continued. "That does represent a decline compared with the previous year. This decline is partly explained by the increasing presence of China and India in the Japanese market. Since 2022, their market share has grown markedly, while that of the United States has declined. Competition has therefore increased, but Belgian exporters remain committed to quality, taste, and craftsmanship as differentiators."

© VLAM

Increasing importance of Asia

It is not only Japan that is seen as a key market in this regard. "Belgium has been among the major exporters of processed potatoes in Europe for years. At the same time, the focus is increasingly shifting to markets outside Europe. Today, 45% of Belgian processed potato exports go to destinations outside the European continent."

"Asia is playing an increasingly prominent role in this. East and Southeast Asia now represent 8% of total Belgian exports of processed potato products. That share has grown steadily in recent years. Belgian products are finding their way to foodservice, catering, and retail, where they respond to demand for convenience, consistent quality, and western menu concepts."

Companies on the show floor

At Foodex Japan, five Belgian companies are participating within the VLAM stand: Clarebout Potatoes, Ecofrost, Global Fries, Pomuni, and Agristo. During the fair, the focus will be on showcooking, with a chef providing demonstrations for participating companies and their (potential) customers.

© VLAM

"On the first day of the fair (10 March), a PR event is planned on the stand, with the presence of press and influencers. During this event, both the sector and the participating companies will be presented, and three 'signature dishes' with a Japanese touch will be introduced. In addition, a networking event will be organised on 12 March at the Belgian embassy in Tokyo, bringing together Belgian companies and a selection of their customers."

Structural strategy in a challenging context

With the PP Asia II program, VLAM wants to underline its strategic choice to focus on market diversification. "At a time when economic pressure on the potato sector persists, tapping into and strengthening relatively new export markets can contribute to a more stable balance for the sector," Katrien explains.

Whether these efforts will also result in higher export figures in the short term, she says, will partly depend on price competitiveness, exchange rates, and geopolitical developments, particularly given the current turmoil in the Middle East. "What is certain is that Asia, and Japan in particular, remains a market with both potential and strong competition for the Belgian potato processing industry."

For more information:

Katrien De Nul

VLAM

+32 2 486 64 94

[email protected]

www.vlam.be