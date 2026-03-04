A mixed outcome for the 2025–2026 campaign, supported by outstanding quality

As March begins, the Noix de Grenoble PDO walnut season is coming to an end. The 2025–2026 campaign concludes with contrasted results: while export momentum has slowed, the exceptional quality of this year's crop has helped sustain the market overall.

Average volumes but exceptional quality

"In terms of volume, we are in line with last year. Quantities are moderate, making this an average campaign overall," explains Nathalie Gaillard, coordinator of the Comité interprofessionnel de la noix de Grenoble (CING). This year's harvest was marked by a high share of small calibres: "We recorded a significant proportion of nuts under 28 mm, solid volumes in the 28–30 mm range, and very few large sizes above 34 mm."

Despite this calibre distribution, the intrinsic quality of the walnuts proved to be a major strength. "We achieved very white, well-filled kernels, with minimal sorting losses," Gaillard emphasises. Taste quality was also particularly noteworthy: "This year's walnuts were both visually appealing and excellent in flavour." These combined factors supported sales and reinforced the product's premium image among consumers.

Contrasting sales dynamics

While the domestic French market has remained resilient, export performance has been more uneven. "Retailers in France have continued to actively promote Grenoble PDO walnuts, and the national market has held firm despite competition from other origins," Gaillard explains. "However, exports have been more challenging, particularly to Germany and Italy — our main destinations — where consumption has declined by around 10% compared with last year."

According to the CING, this downturn can largely be attributed to pricing pressures and the broader economic climate. "The German market tends to prioritise competitive pricing over specific origin. In the current economic context, consumers have shifted towards more affordable options, such as Californian walnuts." As a non-essential product, walnuts are especially vulnerable to changes in purchasing power and consumer arbitrage.

Stable producer prices despite a smaller crop

Nevertheless, producer prices have remained broadly stable, supported by the relatively modest harvest. "At the beginning of the season, prices even showed a slight upward trend," notes Gaillard. "However, across all calibres, the average price remains slightly below last year's level, which may weigh on growers' cash flow." Planted areas have remained stable over the past 10 to 15 years, ensuring continuity in production.

Communications efforts to strengthen sector visibility

The 2025–2026 campaign was also marked by a milestone in promotional efforts, notably with the launch of the first National Walnut Day on 6 November. "This initiative significantly increased the visibility of the Grenoble walnut and received strong media coverage," Gaillard says. Enhanced communication helps reinforce the product's image, highlight its French origin and expertise, and support the sector in what remains a highly competitive market.

