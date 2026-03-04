EC signs agreements to strengthen bilateral ties with Switzerland

Yesterday, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, signed a broad package of agreements aimed at strengthening and expanding relations between the EU and Switzerland. Switzerland is the second-largest non-EU European market for Spanish fruit and vegetable exports, with 410 million euros in 2025.

Spanish exports of fresh fruit and vegetables to Switzerland have stabilized at around 185,000 tons in recent years. In 2025, exports totaled 185,433 tons, slightly less than in 2024 when 196,865 tons were exported, but very similar to that of 2023, with 181,371 tons, and 2021, with 189,660 tons, according to data from the Customs and Excise Department, processed by Fepex.

The value of Spanish fruit and vegetable exports to Switzerland has grown. In 2025, they reached 420 million euros, 4% higher than in 2024 and 30% more than in 2021, when they totaled 314 million euros.

Switzerland is the second-largest market for Spanish fruits and vegetables in non-EU Europe, after the United Kingdom. In 2025, Spanish exports to non-EU Europe are projected to reach 1.6 million tonnes valued at 2,939 million euros, accounting for 14% of Spain's total exports. The primary destinations include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Norway.

The agreements signed yesterday between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swiss President Guy Parmelin aim to strengthen and expand the bilateral relationship through a modernized framework covering trade, transportation, health, and energy.

The package includes updates to four existing agreements that already grant Switzerland access to the EU internal market, covering air transport, land transport, free movement of persons, and mutual recognition of conformity assessment.

Additionally, it introduces new agreements, including one on food safety, which will create a shared food safety zone covering all aspects of the food chain, according to the European Commission's official announcement.

