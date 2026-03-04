Kyrgyz exporters report growing European interest in frozen fruit and vegetables

Kyrgyz agricultural products, particularly frozen fruit and vegetables, are seeing growing demand in the European market, according to Tilek Zhumaliev, Deputy Director of the Centre "Kyrgyz Export".

He said European buyers, including companies from Germany, have submitted enquiries for sliced and vacuum-packed fruit and vegetables from Kyrgyzstan.

"Our main partner remains the Russian Federation, but we see significant interest from Germany. We are receiving enquiries, especially for products in vacuum packaging and shock-freezing formats," he stated.

At the same time, Zhumaliev identified two factors limiting export growth.

The first is a shortage of trade and logistics centres equipped with shock-freezing and cold storage facilities in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. He said additional infrastructure is needed to support export-oriented production.

The second constraint concerns laboratory capacity. Due to the lack of sufficient accredited laboratories within the country, exporters are required to send product samples for testing to Almaty, Russia, or Germany.

According to Zhumaliev, expanding the number of laboratories that meet international standards would facilitate export growth, as businesses currently incur additional costs and delays related to overseas testing.

