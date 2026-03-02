Heavy rain disrupts UK fruit and vegetable supply

UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Lidl, Asda, Sainsbury's, and Morrisons, are reporting shortages of selected fruit and vegetables following prolonged rainfall and flooding in southern Spain and northern Morocco.

The affected products include strawberries, raspberries, avocados, and peppers, with soft fruit experiencing the most disruption. Empty shelf space has also been reported for purple sprouting broccoli, bok choi, and citrus fruit. Spain and Morocco are key winter suppliers of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, berries, avocados, and citrus to the UK market.

According to industry sources, weeks of intense rainfall and successive storms have damaged harvests. In southern Spain, January recorded some of the wettest conditions since 2001, with flooding continuing into February. Andalucía is Europe's largest winter fruit and vegetable production zone, while Morocco supplies berries and vegetables to northern Europe during the UK off-season.

The Fresh Produce Consortium stated: "Shoppers may see price increases as the market adjusts to limited supply. We urge consumers to be aware, but panic buying will only make matters worse."

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said retailers are sourcing from alternative origins to manage disruption. "Difficult weather conditions in Southern Europe and Northern Africa have impacted the harvest for some crops. However, food retailers are adept at managing disruption and will take all necessary measures, including sourcing from alternative sources, to minimise any impact on customers."

Caroline Dodds, control buying manager, added: "There is tighter availability of Mediterranean veg in general as they are not growing as quickly due to lower light levels."

Southern Spain, particularly Andalucía, normally supplies large volumes of fresh fruit and vegetables between November and April and is often described as Europe's winter production area. Market conditions are expected to ease as harvest windows shift and additional volumes become available from alternative growing regions later in the year.

Source: The Mirror