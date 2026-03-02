UK snack producer proposes closure of Staffordshire vegetable crisps site

KP Snacks has proposed the closure of its manufacturing site in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, linked to the planned discontinuation of Tyrrells vegetable crisps.

The company said it has entered into a consultation process regarding Tyrrells-brand vegetable crisps following a "sustained decline in demand and the loss of key export volumes". The Uttoxeter facility manufactures non-potato products under the Tyrrells brand.

KP Snacks, which acquired the Herefordshire-based Tyrrells business in 2018, stated that Tyrrells potato crisps are not affected and continue to perform strongly.

A spokesperson said: "While no final decisions have been made, we appreciate this is an uncertain time for our colleagues at Uttoxeter, and we are supporting them throughout the consultation process.

"Should the proposal progress, we will explore any ways to reduce or avoid redundancies where possible."

Tyrrells was founded in 2002 by Herefordshire potato farmer William Chase. Production began in a converted potato shed on his father's farm in Leominster.

The proposal relates specifically to vegetable crisp lines and does not impact potato crisp manufacturing under the Tyrrells brand. The consultation process is ongoing.

Source: BBC