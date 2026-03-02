High Moroccan fees weigh on Mauritanian watermelon exports

Mauritanian farmers and exporters report difficulties exporting watermelon shipments to Morocco in recent days, citing high taxes. According to sources, Moroccan authorities applied fees reaching MAD 90,000 (US$9,000) per 24-ton shipment. A Mauritanian source confirmed that the customs rate has not changed compared to previous years.

A Moroccan industry source clarified that the MAD 90,000, equivalent to approximately US$9,000, represents total export costs and not only customs duties. Customs duties account for about MAD 50,000 per shipment, or around US$5,000.

Ahmed Oueld Ennahi, secretary-general of the Mauritanian Consumer Protection Forum, stated that Ramadan fell at the end of February, before Mauritania's watermelon production peak. "This created a shortage and pushed prices up to 10 MAD per kilogram," he said. He added that most Mauritanian watermelons are exported in large volumes to Europe, with Morocco mainly serving as a transit point.

According to Ennahi, the quantities entering the Moroccan market are limited and primarily supplied to major retail chains, where prices can reach 15 MAD per kilogram. He stressed that "Morocco's customs rates are old and haven't changed."

Amine Amanat Allah, a Moroccan farmer and early investor in watermelon production in Mauritania, stated that the Mauritanian watermelon season has already started. The first harvest is usually exported, while the second batch is marketed domestically at lower prices.

He noted that the Mauritanian market remains small relative to national production. Over the past five years, the cultivated area has expanded from 200 hectares to 3,000 hectares.

Due to high production levels and complex logistics linked to exports to Europe, part of Mauritania's watermelon crop is directed to Morocco, as the nearest market. Regarding market access taxes in Morocco, Amanat Allah said that reductions cannot be implemented during the season and must be arranged in advance.

He added that lowering access costs would reduce consumer prices in Morocco and improve returns for exporters and investors.

Source: Hespress