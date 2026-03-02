ASOPROA unveils the new Valencian avocado quality label

The Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA) unveiled the new Valencian Avocado brand on February 26 at the headquarters of the Valencian Association of Growers (AVA-ASAJA). This quality label, approved by the Generalitat Valenciana, was developed to enhance the product's differentiation, competitiveness, and market positioning both nationally and internationally.

The event was attended by ASOPROA President Celestino Recatalá, AVA-ASAJA President Cristóbal Aguado, Regional Agriculture Minister Miguel Barrachina, and Generalitat President Juanfran Pérez Llorca, along with representatives from various institutions, organizations, distributors, commercial operators, quality labels, and producers from the sector.

The new emblem features an image of an avocado, with colors inspired by the Senyera (a pattern on the flag of the Valencian Community), strengthening its connection to the region and its origins. During the event, the new packaging was also introduced, designed to improve the brand's visibility and consistency at sales points, along with a promotional video that highlights the product's quality, local roots, and sustainability.

The project will also include other strategic actions, such as launching a new multilingual website with detailed information on various avocado varieties, points of sale, and educational materials targeting both professionals and consumers.

During the meeting, Cristóbal Aguado emphasized that "the avocado sector must organize itself; Spain should become a leading force in avocados, and it is heading in that direction." He also highlighted the importance of structuring and strengthening the sector to support its growth and ensure long-term profitability for growers.

Celestino Recatalá highlighted that "90% of the avocado consumed in Europe is imported," indicating significant potential for domestic growth. "The crop is profitable, but we are planning ahead so that when challenges arise, we stand out from others. It's a long-term commitment," he stated.

© AVA-Asaja

Recatalá stressed the importance of promoting the avocado inter-branch organization to support the national product. At the same time, he highlighted that the Valencian avocado should have its own recognizable identity. He also called on large-scale retail to help market and enhance the value of the local product.

The Valencia Region currently has 4,200 hectares of avocados, with forecasts from AVA-ASAJA and ASOPROA indicating an annual growth of approximately 300 hectares. If this trend persists, the total area could double in the coming years, establishing avocado as one of the most rapidly growing crops in the region.

In this context, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, President of the Generalitat, highlighted a 20 million euro investment to support the development of the Valencian avocado as a quality, competitive, and safe crop.

