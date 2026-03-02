“Staff shortages in the hospitality sector keep demand for kitchen support high”

On 1 March, Atelier Claessens will celebrate its fifth anniversary as a dedicated extension of Groothandel Claessens. The atelier, which focuses entirely on washing salads and cutting and processing fruit and vegetables, was established to support chefs. "Helping chefs in their daily operations and, above all, enabling them to save time without compromising on quality," explains Brent Peeters of Groothandel Claessens.

"Efficiency and craftsmanship had to go hand in hand. Especially at a time when many catering businesses struggle to find sufficient staff, this support has proven far from a luxury. By purchasing pre-cut vegetables, we offer chefs numerous advantages, including time savings, reduced need for skilled personnel, straightforward pricing calculations, less waste, HACCP compliance, and consistent quality and cutting specifications. The continued growth we achieve year after year shows that this approach is appreciated," he explains. In this respect, Atelier Claessens focuses exclusively on the Belgian market.

© Groothandel Claessens

"We work with two systems. On the one hand, we have fixed stock items – products that are cut and available as standard. On the other hand, we offer custom-order items. Chefs can request specific products or particular cuts. If something is not part of our standard range, we assess what is possible and take a targeted approach. That flexibility is essential for us."

Peeling asparagus

The range adapts to the seasons. With spring approaching, Atelier Claessens will once again begin peeling asparagus, a distinctive seasonal product that is in high demand every year. "In the past, we also peeled salsify, for example. Some products, such as carrots, we process throughout the year, while others are strictly seasonal. We deliberately tailor our offer to market developments and always start from the customer's needs."

© Groothandel Claessens

The growth of the past five years is also reflected in the figures. Today, 25 employees work in production. "Due to sustained demand, we are currently exploring the introduction of a team operating around the clock. We plan to launch a night shift in 2026, allowing us to continue cutting and processing without interruption. This would represent a major step forward and clearly demonstrates that demand in the market remains strong."

Quality

With the fifth anniversary, the primary focus in the coming years will be optimisation and quality control. No major structural changes are planned for now, but refinement and improvement remain ongoing ambitions. "For us, the fifth anniversary is first and foremost an opportunity to reflect on the path we have taken. At the same time, we are looking ahead to how we can make our operations even more efficient."

© Groothandel Claessens

According to Brent, what truly distinguishes Atelier Claessens is the combination of quality and a broad product range. "We offer an extensive assortment, which is also our greatest challenge. With such a wide range, everyone on the team must have a thorough understanding of the various products and cutting methods. We ensure everything is done correctly and that quality remains consistent. With our current team, we are able to uphold this comprehensive service offering while responding flexibly to our customers' requests."

Groothandel Claessens can be found at stand 1304 during Tavola 2026, from 15 to 17 March.

© Groothandel Claessens

For more information:

Brent Peeters

Groothandel Claessens

Kielsbroek 23

2020 Antwerp, Belgium

Tel: +32 (0) 3 237 44 29

[email protected]

www.groothandelclaessens.be