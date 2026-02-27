Onedayone opens UK branch for European expansion

Onedayone Group, an international fresh produce supply chain company, has announced the establishment of Onedayone UK, expanding its operational presence in Europe.

Following the launch of its Netherlands operation in 2017, which functions as the company's European logistics and processing hub, the UK branch represents an additional step to increase local presence in the fresh produce market. The move follows growing demand for year-round supply and closer coordination between sourcing regions and destination markets.

The UK entity will coordinate with the Netherlands platform and will focus on communication flow, supply continuity, and servicing retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. By establishing a presence in the UK, the company aims to reduce decision timelines and increase operational flexibility while maintaining centralized sourcing and quality control systems.

Sun Jinshan has been appointed to lead Onedayone UK. He previously managed the development of the company's Dubai operations, overseeing distribution across wholesale, retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels. His experience in establishing localized operational systems is intended to support the development of the UK branch and long-term regional partnerships.

During the initial phase, Onedayone UK will concentrate on Chinese-origin products, including ginger, garlic, pomelo, pears, and apples. These categories are supported by the company's sourcing networks and quality management processes. The UK portfolio is expected to expand according to market demand and customer requirements, drawing on the group's broader sourcing base.

Onedayone operates across China, the Middle East, and Europe. Its European strategy is focused on integrating origin sourcing, cold chain logistics, processing operations, and local market distribution within a supply chain framework.

