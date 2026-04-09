Agriplace rebrands to Simvia as compliance data platform

Agriplace announced its rebrand to Simvia, marking the company's evolution from an agricultural compliance platform into infrastructure for trusted compliance data across the European consumer goods system.

The move reflects a broader shift in the market. Food and consumer goods companies are no longer managing compliance only through certificates, audits, and fragmented document requests. QA, purchasing, and sustainability teams are increasingly expected to oversee a growing and increasingly detailed mix of requirements across food safety, social responsibility, environmental sustainability, packaging, and due diligence.

© Simvia

Requirements linked to local food safety laws, PPWR, EUDR, and upcoming due diligence obligations under CSDDD are increasing the volume, granularity, and importance of supplier and product data. At the same time, retailers and FMCG brands are turning these expectations into operational and commercial requirements, raising the bar for suppliers across Europe.

For many companies, this has created a new challenge: how to automate the collection of supplier and product data, bring these requirements together in a single overview, and continuously ensure that products meet both regulatory and customer requirements.

That is the role Simvia is designed to play.

Originally founded in the Netherlands as Agriplace, the company began by helping farmers and suppliers manage information required for food safety and sustainability compliance. Over time, it expanded across the full food value chain, supporting growers, wholesalers, processors, private label manufacturers, and major retailers.

Today, Simvia enables food and consumer goods companies to collect, verify, standardise, and share supplier, product, compliance, and sustainability data across their supply networks. By turning fragmented documentation into structured, reusable, and audit-ready information, the platform helps reduce administrative burden, improve visibility, and strengthen confidence in whether products meet legal and commercial requirements.

The company believes the food industry is entering a new phase, in which trusted data becomes core infrastructure for responsible trade.

"For years, compliance in the food industry has been managed through a patchwork of emails, spreadsheets, and ERP systems, often separately for food safety, sustainability, sourcing, and supplier approval," said Nico Broersen, CEO of Simvia. "That model no longer matches the reality food and consumer goods companies face today. QA, purchasing, and sustainability teams need one system that helps them automate supplier data collection, create a reliable overview, and ensure products continue to meet both regulatory and customer requirements. Simvia reflects that broader mission."

The rebrand also signals a broader ambition. Simvia is building what it describes as the infrastructure of trust for Europe's food system: a network through which verified supplier, product, compliance, and sustainability data can flow more reliably from farm to shelf.

Simvia now supports a global network of more than 200,000 suppliers across 130 countries, representing over €150 billion in product value. The company has recently expanded partnerships with leading European retailers and category owners, including Migros and Colruyt, reflecting growing demand for scalable compliance, traceability, and product-level data infrastructure.

The name Simvia, meaning "shared path," reflects the company's focus on enabling collaboration and data exchange across the full food and consumer goods ecosystem, and reinforces that every actor has a role in ensuring responsible trade.

As supply chains continue to expand and regulatory expectations evolve, the ability to share trusted data across the entire network will determine who can operate.

As regulation, retailer accountability, and AI-driven automation continue to reshape the sector, Simvia believes the industry is moving from a model of "upload your documents periodically" to one of "continuously prove your product is compliant". In that transition, trusted and reusable data will become a strategic capability for food and consumer goods companies across Europe.

© SimviaFor more information:

Caoilinn O'Kelly

Simvia

Tel: +31 (0) 85 48 97 333

Email: [email protected]

www.simvia.com