Coopérative U signs a leek supply chain agreement

At the Paris International Agricultural Show (SIA), Coopérative U announced that it had signed up to a new French agricultural supply chain: Filière Poireau U. More than 700 tons have been contracted with GPLM (Manche Producers' Group), Priméale France, and Planète Végétal for a period of 5 years, guaranteeing a minimum price for producers.
© Coopérative U
Coopérative U added on LinkedIn that "there will be a sector bonus for committed producers, as well as monitoring of practices via the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant Regeneration Index and monitoring of the progress plan for agroecological practices deployed by producers."
Source: LinkedIn