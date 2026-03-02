Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Coopérative U signs a leek supply chain agreement

At the Paris International Agricultural Show (SIA), Coopérative U announced that it had signed up to a new French agricultural supply chain: Filière Poireau U. More than 700 tons have been contracted with GPLM (Manche Producers' Group), Priméale France, and Planète Végétal for a period of 5 years, guaranteeing a minimum price for producers.

© Coopérative U

Coopérative U added on LinkedIn that "there will be a sector bonus for committed producers, as well as monitoring of practices via the Pour une Agriculture du Vivant Regeneration Index and monitoring of the progress plan for agroecological practices deployed by producers."

Source: LinkedIn

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More