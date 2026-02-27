Fresón de Palos is once again bringing magic to the shelves with the launch of new Disney designs for its strawberries in the 2026 season. With this new collaboration, iconic characters from the Disney universe, such as Stitch, Simba (The Lion King), Peter Pan, and other classics, will be displayed in the packaging, thus reinforcing the Huelva-based cooperative's positioning as a leading brand in the mass market.

The new packaging features iconic characters that are part of the collective imagination of several generations, making the fruit's purchase a more attractive experience for families. This initiative not only aims to attract attention at the point of sale, but also to encourage fruit consumption among children, making it easier for parents and children to integrate strawberries into their daily diet.

"We are a mass-market brand, and we compete on the shelves with thousands of products, so we need to differentiate ourselves and provide added value. Disney is allowing us to build an emotional connection without losing our focus on quality," says Marketing Manager Enrique Muñoz.

The alliance with Disney has been signed in the framework of a broader strategy to boost brand awareness and loyalty, especially in key European markets. The partnership will be backed by a comprehensive campaign in digital media, retail media, and television, reinforcing visibility in both consumer and professional channels.

"With this initiative, we are consolidating our commitment to combining innovation, brand promotion, and a good shopping experience. We remain committed to the needs of our grower partners and consumers who are looking for quality, safe fruit with its own identity," says Enrique Muñoz.

