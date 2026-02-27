Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN
Onion season about to start at AGF-Online

“We washed a sample for the German market this morning”

At AGF-Online, the German onion season is about to begin again. "On Tuesday (24 February), Kees visited the fields in Germany together with Andreas (Andreas Renner Gemüse Mütterstadt), where the plastic covering was removed from the first plots. These onions are currently being tested for MRL. We will then gradually begin harvesting the first volumes this weekend," says Dennis-Jan van der Mey.

© AGF-Online

"The initial harvest will probably consist mainly of short onions for the German market, but the start has been made. We washed a sample this morning for the German market," says the Barendrecht-based fresh produce trader, who supplies wholesalers, importers, supermarket organisations, catering suppliers, and institutions.

For more information:
AGF-online.nl
WhatsApp: +31 (0)6 59 88 65 16
[email protected]
www.agf-online.nl

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More