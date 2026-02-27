“We washed a sample for the German market this morning”

At AGF-Online, the German onion season is about to begin again. "On Tuesday (24 February), Kees visited the fields in Germany together with Andreas (Andreas Renner Gemüse Mütterstadt), where the plastic covering was removed from the first plots. These onions are currently being tested for MRL. We will then gradually begin harvesting the first volumes this weekend," says Dennis-Jan van der Mey.
"The initial harvest will probably consist mainly of short onions for the German market, but the start has been made. We washed a sample this morning for the German market," says the Barendrecht-based fresh produce trader, who supplies wholesalers, importers, supermarket organisations, catering suppliers, and institutions.
