Polish potato prices drop as stocks double and EU surplus rises

Potato stocks in Poland have increased, with volumes in storage reported at double the level of a year ago. The harvest exceeded 7 million tons, while imports continued, contributing to a higher supply.

As a result, prices declined from 80 groszy per kilogram to 20 groszy per kilogram. Market pressure is linked to both domestic production and competition from other origins.

The situation extends beyond Poland. Across the European Union, the potato surplus is estimated at more than 3.3 million tons. Lower export volumes and market saturation have contributed to the price decline.

Germany is also reporting elevated potato stocks, adding further pressure to the regional market.

Producers indicate that limited storage capacity is affecting market dynamics. The lack of long-term storage options is leading to faster sales of available volumes, often below production cost.

The Polish Ministry of Agriculture is assessing measures to support the sector, including identifying additional uses for potatoes and encouraging consumption of domestic produce. Retailers have introduced additional product categories to market smaller potatoes.

Source: Hawa Hiba