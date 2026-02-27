"Picking time for Conference pears continues to weigh on the season"

"The pear market is largely stable this season, with good movement and clear differences between quality segments and sales channels," said Mark Vernooij of Urfruit. "The year 2026 began with strong sales. Pears moved smoothly to various destinations within and outside Europe. The combination of good flavour and a very accessible price level for consumers, partly supported by targeted promotions, ensured steady turnover."

© Urfruit

"Looking back on the Beurré Alexander Lucas season, we can view it positively. The harvest was significantly larger than in previous years, yet these volumes found ready demand. Notably, the net bin price of the Lucas was even higher than that of the Conference during certain periods. We do not see that very often. The explanation lies partly in taste perception: this season, the Lucas appealed to a broader audience. In addition, a lower drop-out rate played a role, keeping supply more stable in the market and limiting price pressure. This ensured continuity in demand."

The Doyenné du Comice season is now drawing to a close. A few batches are still available, but most have already reached consumers. Overall, the season has been satisfactory. However, the high tray prices at the beginning of the season proved difficult to sustain, particularly due to slower sales of the smaller sizes. By contrast, positive price levels were achieved for the larger sizes and typical retail sizes for most of the year," says the fruit trader.

© Urfruit

Cell opening means moving product quickly

"In Conference, the picking period remains a point of attention this season. In November and December, the sector made significant efforts to accelerate sales of late-picked pears through promotional campaigns. This timely action removed some of the risk from the market. What we are now seeing is that part of the issue is shifting. Pears picked earlier are also showing a shorter shelf life than usual. This places considerable pressure on the supply chain. Opening a cell means moving product immediately: rapid handling and swift distribution are essential to deliver customers a product with an acceptable shelf life. Close monitoring of storage cells is therefore crucial to avoid surprises."

"Conference tray prices have shown a slight increase since the start of 2026. A clear distinction has emerged between strong pears with good shelf life and lots intended for quick sales. High-quality lots are achieving more stable and slightly rising prices. At the same time, the presence of lots that still need to be cleared continues to put pressure on the daily market. These volumes weigh on the free market segment and create a divergence in price levels," Mark observes.

"As we approach the final months of the season, the availability of qualitatively suitable lots will be decisive. The market is clearly making a distinction, with strong pears valued differently from lots intended for quick turnover. We expect that towards the end of the season, there may still be room for improved prices for better-quality fruit. The number of lots technically suitable to carry through July in good condition is more limited than in previous years. If the market tightens further, this could create opportunities for stable, well-preserved pears. The key condition remains that quality is demonstrably in order. At this stage, the market is not paying for volume, but for certainty."

For more information:

Mark Vernooij

Urfruit

Raadhuisstraat 2A

7251 AB Vorden

Tel: +31 (0) 575 472 473

[email protected]

www.urfruit.nl