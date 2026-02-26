"No grand visions, just feet firmly on the ground"

The chances of finding a Vreugdenhil on a forklift in the shed at C. Vreugdenhil Transport around dinner time are very high. In addition to Marc and Alex, Marlene and her husband Jeroen, and two children from each Vreugdenhil family are already waiting in the wings at the international transport company, which specialises in transport to the French market, with Paris as its main destination. The grandchildren of founders Cees and Hennie grew up in the dynamics of a 24-hour family business. "Transport is in their DNA; that is why they enjoy the work and regularly help out alongside their studies."

So every afternoon, the pace picks up as the shed fills up and the trucks are loaded with fruit and vegetables. "We are currently in the middle of the import fruit season. Soon it will be hectic again when the Dutch greenhouse vegetable season gets underway," says Marc Vreugdenhil. The transport company is well established at destinations across northern France, such as the wholesale market of Rungis and the Lille region, while more southern destinations, such as Perpignan and Lyon, are also regular stops on its routes.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

Marc Vreugdenhil

Good load factor

The transport company operates a total of 80 trailers, with around 55 of its own tractors and 20 regular charters. "Fortunately, our trucks generally go out full and come back full. We have a good load factor," says Marc. Outbound loads to France mainly consist of fruit and vegetables. Return cargo is more varied and can include French cheeses or air freight from the Paris airports. "We transport everything. At the moment, it is mainly overseas fruit. We have large customers who may order seven full truckloads of pineapples at once," he explains.

The company currently has no difficulty attracting drivers. "There have been times when it was harder, but at the moment we even have drivers approaching us on their own initiative," Marc says. Last week, the company made the news when driver Martin Paauwe was robbed by fake police officers near Gonesse, close to Paris, after being forced to park in a business park due to a shortage of secure parking spaces. A man wearing an orange vest posed as an enforcement officer and asked Martin to step aside to draw up a supposed penalty notice. During the brief moment he was away from the truck, the cab was emptied. "You think you have seen everything in this business, but this was new for us," Marc reflects.

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

When asked how Vreugdenhil distinguishes itself in the market, Marc offers a straightforward answer. "You simply have to be there at all times. Always answer the phone, and we also walk through the warehouse ourselves every evening. That way, you see and hear everything, and you catch mistakes early. If a pallet is not stacked properly, we correct it immediately. Because much of the work is done from late afternoon onwards, we do not need to employ too many staff during the day. From around five o'clock, it all has to be done. Part of the office team heads down to the floor to get everything finished, and we make sure no pallet is left behind that should not be there."

Growth not an end in itself

Do not expect ambitious expansion plans from Vreugdenhil. "We are more hands-on and practical. We do not want to grow too quickly. Growth or turnover has never been a goal in itself. Our main focus is on keeping everything under control here. Of course, you can broaden your range of services, but then there is a risk of losing oversight somewhere. We therefore prefer controlled growth." However, demand for storage, which Marc describes as a hobby that has grown in recent years, is increasing. "Demand for storage is very strong this year. Sometimes the shed is full of ginger, other times grapes. Because we do not have a large warehouse team, I personally put almost every pallet into the cold store, but I genuinely enjoy doing that."

© Izak Heijboer | FreshPlaza.com

The number of family-owned businesses in refrigerated transport is consolidating rapidly. With the next generation joining the company, the future of C. Vreugdenhil Transport appears secure. "In 2002, after our father Cees passed away, we suddenly found ourselves in charge of the company, without really knowing what lay ahead. Together with our team, we worked through that difficult period and continued to grow in a controlled way. My mother used to come to the business on Sundays and enjoyed seeing all those grandchildren active in the company. I would have loved for my father to witness that as well," Marc says.

This year, the transport company marks 38 years in business. "The most important thing is that we enjoy what we do, because otherwise we would stop immediately. But so far, we still enjoy it far too much. I can honestly say that, as family members, we have never had a single argument. I could stay at home, but after a week, my wife would probably have had enough of me. As long as we stay healthy, we plan to continue for quite some time."

Marc Vreugdenhil

C. Vreugdenhil Internationaal Transport

Transportweg 23

2676 LM Maasdijk

Tel. +31 (0) 174 525800

[email protected]

www.cvreugdenhil.nl