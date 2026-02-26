"Integration broadens our focus to fresh produce transport to Norway, Denmark, and Sweden"

In September 2025, Angvik Auto Holland was acquired by Danish Intercargo Scandinavia. Just a stone's throw from its former premises in Maasdijk, the transporter now serves a broader Scandinavian market. "Previously, our focus was mainly on groupage transport to Norway. We now explicitly focus on fresh produce transport to Norway, Denmark, and Sweden," says office manager Chantal Moen.

The takeover has significantly changed operations for the Maasdijk-based transporter. "Through integration within Intercargo Scandinavia, we have taken over additional transport flows from our Danish colleagues. At the same time, they have taken full responsibility for our fish department for the return flows. This allows us to specialise fully in fresh produce logistics in Scandinavia. In addition, we are further expanding our services with a frozen food component to these markets, particularly for chip transport."

© Intercargo Scandanavia A/S

Renewed organisation

Chantal, who celebrated her 12.5-year anniversary at Angvik in April and previously started at Remco van der Spruit's office in De Lier, fully supports the integration. "The world around you changes, and you have to move with it. As with any transition, we did have to say goodbye to some employees. It was a calculated but regrettable step. At the same time, we have built a new team with motivated colleagues who appreciate being part of the bigger picture within Intercargo. With this renewed organisation, we look ahead to this new chapter with confidence."

The acquisition also includes the transport subsidiary in Lithuania. "We have some strong people there, and we are pleased that we were able to retain them," Chantal says. "By joining forces and partly integrating this operation into our Benelux planning, we are in an even better position to manage transport efficiently and smoothly. With the relocation, we also moved our Planning and Customer Service departments to a different workspace. Previously, there was more overlap; now there is greater focus. We have also added an experienced declarant to our team and are training another colleague for that role. In this way, we continue to build on quality, structure, and further professionalisation."

DigiToll

Chantal believes the overall package made Angvik Auto Holland an attractive acquisition partner. "We are strongly focused on customs clearance and go a long way in our service to stay ahead of our customers' needs. With new developments such as DigiToll, which means Norwegian customs will receive digital information on all shipments even before they cross the border into Norway, a major challenge lies ahead. The implementation has been postponed again, but it will inevitably become a reality. We saw how disruptive Brexit was, and we want to stay ahead of developments so that we can continue to support our customers when new knowledge and processes become critical."

© Intercargo Scandanavia A/S

"What is valuable now is that we compare processes in Denmark and the Netherlands and select the best of both approaches. We truly work together in this," Chantal says. "For example, our departments regularly visit Denmark, and soon the Danish planner team will visit us again. We have also enjoyed Danish hospitality. At Christmas, we celebrated Julefest, a traditional Christmas buffet shared with colleagues. Another Danish influence can be seen in personnel policy. In Denmark, when recruiting staff, there is careful attention to each individual and the steps needed to ensure a strong start. We want to build on that approach, because we believe that investing in development and a healthy corporate culture is essential for stability, innovation, and attracting new talent."

Sustainable logistics

As a group, we now have a fleet of 150 vehicles at our disposal, giving us considerable capacity in the market. We actively pursue sustainable logistics, including the use of rail solutions and sustainable fuels, contributing to greener transport flows. With 24/7 monitoring, we provide safe and reliable deliveries, including CO2 reporting to our customers. With this combination of specialisation, scale, and cooperation, we are ready to serve the fresh produce market in Scandinavia."

