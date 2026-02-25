Botswana's horticulture exports lag as imports reach US$90.92 million

In his keynote address, LEA Caretaker Chief Executive Officer Thato Jensen linked the workshop to Botswana's economic diversification agenda, positioning agriculture and agro-processing as drivers of export growth and employment.

"Our objective is simple," Jensen told participants, "to move our farmers beyond production and into sustainable participation in regional and global markets".

He noted that Botswana's horticulture sector faces structural constraints, including low productivity, post-harvest losses, water scarcity, limited access to finance, and slow adoption of modern technologies. He stated that export readiness "requires far more than good farming," referencing standards compliance, certification, logistics efficiency, working capital, and market intelligence as prerequisites.

Trade data presented at the workshop showed horticulture imports increasing from about P475 million in 2012 to P1.2 billion in 2021, a 152% rise. Import restrictions reduced the bill for selected vegetables from P375.5 million in 2021 to P176.9 million in 2022. Exports remain limited at approximately P2.75 million, concentrated in niche botanical categories. The imbalance reflects domestic demand and export capacity gaps.

Global market data presented indicated the global fresh fruit and vegetable market was valued at US$854.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.27 trillion by 2033, with a compound annual growth of 4.6 per cent. Sub-Saharan Africa's horticulture exports are projected at US$20.5 billion in 2025.

The Botswana Investment and Trade Centre identified regional opportunities within SADC corridors, particularly South Africa and Namibia, as well as export prospects in the European Union and the Middle East for counter-seasonal citrus, baby vegetables, and speciality herbs. The SADC–EU Economic Partnership Agreement was referenced as a supporting framework.

Risk management discussions highlighted price volatility, international competition, cold-chain failures, compliance risks, and delayed payments. Botswana Insurance Company stated that agricultural insurance can help stabilise income and protect production investments.

A finance panel, including CEDA, NDB, and ABSA, outlined funding mechanisms to support certification, scaling, and export expansion.

Concluding the workshop, Jensen stated that "if we build competitive SMMEs, responsive institutions, and deepen collaboration across the ecosystem, the horticulture sector can become a powerful engine of growth".

Stakeholders closed the event under the theme Homegrown Produce, Global Reach, calling for alignment across research, finance, compliance, and market access to support export participation.

