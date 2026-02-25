Australian horticulture reaches US$12.14 billion, exports US$2.31 billion

Australia's horticulture sector recorded its highest production value to date in 2024/25, reaching US$12.14 billion (AUS$18.21 billion), up 6% on the previous year, according to the Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook. Total fresh export value climbed to US$2.31 billion (AUS$3.47 billion), up 13% year on year and more than doubling over the past decade.

The handbook, produced annually by Hort Innovation and Kynetec, covers production volumes, values, trade performance, and long-term trends across more than 70 horticulture categories.

Fruit production value reached a record US$4.82 billion (AUS$7.23 billion), with increases in avocados, table grapes, and citrus. Citrus recorded a farmgate value of more than US$792 million (AUS$1.19 billion). Bananas, melons, and dried grapes also reached new highs. Vegetables recorded a value of US$3.97 billion (AUS$5.96 billion), up 6% despite a slight decline in production volume, supported by potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and capsicums. The nut sector increased 13% to US$1.12 billion (AUS$1.68 billion), with almonds rising 20% and export value reaching a record US$858 million (AUS$1.29 billion). The nursery sector increased 4% to US$1.85 billion (AUS$2.78 billion).

Almonds, table grapes, and citrus led export growth, with almonds reaching US$858 million (AUS$1.29 billion), table grapes rising by US$66.2 million (AUS$99.30 million), and citrus achieving a combined export value of US$376.5 million (AUS$564.75 million). Other categories reaching record export values included cherries at US$60.3 million (AUS$90.45 million), pistachios at US$21.5 million (AUS$32.25 million), and watermelons at US$14.5 million (AUS$21.75 million). Strawberries and grapefruit also reported higher export returns. Carrots and potatoes maintained the first and second highest export value among vegetables year on year.

Export market growth was recorded in China, up 58%, alongside increased shipments to India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan, and Indonesia.

"Each year the Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook provides a clear picture of how our growers are performing, and this year's results show an industry that is scaling with strength," Hort Innovation CEO Brett Fifield said.

"Exports are an essential part of Australia's horticulture story, and this year's results show remarkable progress. Record export values across a number of categories reflect the strength of our growers, the quality of our produce, and the capability of our supply chains to deliver into competitive global markets," he added.

Further regional data is scheduled for release before the end of the financial year.

