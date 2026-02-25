NFU welcomes Defra funding confirmation and SFI reform update

Responding to Defra Secretary of State Emma Reynolds' speech at the NFU Conference, the NFU welcomed her stated commitment to farming and investment in the sector.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: "It's encouraging to hear the Defra Secretary of State reaffirm her commitment to working in partnership with farmers and growers. Today's announcement on investment in productivity demonstrates that she recognises the vital contribution our nation's food producers make to the economy and to our national security."

At the conference, Reynolds confirmed funding for the Farming Innovation Programme and the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund, provided further detail on the reformed Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme, and announced that the first meeting of the Farming and Food Partnership Board will take place in March.

© NFU

Bradshaw said, "I said today that stopping the decline of UK food production would be good for our economy, good for our national security, and good for our natural environment. If the government agrees, we can collectively deliver.

"The reformed SFI scheme announced today appears to strike the right balance between simplifying the process and maintaining flexibility, while still retaining preferable actions for farmers and growers. It's good to see the recognition of the uplands by maintaining actions that support the landscapes in which they work, but we'll need to work through the wider detail of the scheme.

"What is pleasing is that Defra has taken the NFU's feedback on board in a number of areas where we were concerned about early plans for the new SFI.

"The Secretary of State said today that the 'government is serious about partnership' and is 'committed to giving [the industry] clarity and stability'. I welcome that, but key to this must be transparency around the farming budget, as well as a long-term plan for food and farming. The resilience of our food system can't be taken for granted; underlying profitability is essential to driving the investment needed and the resilient food system that society needs."

