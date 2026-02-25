EU potato output rises, spot prices fall in 2025/26 surplus year

As of February 24, 2026, the European potato sector is facing the effects of production growth outpacing demand within a contract-driven supply chain. Eurostat reports EU potato output at 50.8 million tons in 2024, up 5.5% compared with 2023, confirming a high production base. The impact is uneven, with the strongest pressure in Northwest Europe's processing heartland.

This season is marked by a split market. A large share of volume is secured under contract, with figures in Belgium often cited at 70% to 80%. Contracted tons are moving under agreed terms, while non-contracted tons are exposed to spot-market volatility. With processors covered, spot purchasing becomes limited. Free-buy potatoes compete for fewer open outlets, increasing price pressure.

Europe's processing sector remains export-oriented. Trade flows of frozen potato products within and outside the EU are an essential balancing mechanism in surplus years. However, export markets are more competitive. In Saudi Arabia, trade reporting for November 2024 to October 2025 shows Indian frozen fry exports rising 312% year on year. In surplus seasons, such developments increase buyer leverage and intensify competition for European exporters.

Spot markets reflect buyer risk management. Storage costs, potential shrink, fry color drift, sugar development, and logistical timing are factored into spot pricing. In contract-heavy systems, the open market absorbs volatility. This results in rapid price adjustments for non-contracted volume.

Storage is a decisive variable through late winter and spring. While some lots maintain processing quality, others deteriorate, affecting marketing decisions. Surplus on paper does not always translate into a consistent usable supply. Quality performance increasingly determines placement.

Looking ahead to 2026, planting decisions are expected to act as the primary correction mechanism. Discussions in the EU-4 and NEPG zone focus on reducing uncontracted hectares and aligning production with realistic demand expectations. At the same time, disease pressure remains dynamic. EuroBlight monitoring highlights ongoing shifts in late blight populations, keeping agronomic risk management on the agenda.

Cost structures also influence decisions, including energy, labour, compliance, and storage. Growers are reassessing exposure to uncontracted volume and focusing on varieties aligned with processor specifications and delivery windows.

For processors and traders, procurement strategy and export positioning are increasingly linked. Market segmentation by specification and performance is intensifying.

Short-term direction will depend on stock drawdown pace, export volumes into the Middle East and Asia, planting intent in Northwest Europe, and agronomic developments through spring 2026.

Source: Potato News Today