"There may be a lack of early potatoes"

The weather has slowed down the sowing of potatoes over the past weeks and months in early areas such as Sicily, Puglia, and Campania in Italy, as well as in parts of Greece, Spain, and Portugal. "In light of this, I think we may find ourselves with less product than usual in the early period," reported Domenico Citterio, co-owner of the company of the same name, specialising in seed and industrial potatoes.

"The European market is still going through a heavy phase in general, with abundant supply and static or declining consumption. Destocking is proceeding rather slowly and with prices that are not always satisfactory. The fact that the early areas were sown later or less than normal may suggest that there will be more room to sell the product stored in the warehouses in May and June."

But what kind of year will 2026 be? "It's hard to say, but from my point of view, I have noticed a lower demand for seed potatoes, which will therefore affect planted areas. It is difficult to predict how much the drop will amount to, but I would assume 10% down from 2025. We must also consider that now, with the arrival of more stable weather, several farmers might have second thoughts and go back to investing and buying seeds."

Most of Italy, excluding, of course, the southern areas that rely on early spring, has until March to sow, which is why there could be a last-minute recovery.

"As for the industry, consumption is not high - it is steady when things go well, and drops slightly when things go wrong. This also has an impact on the fresh market, as less processing means more product in the fresh segment."

"It is always difficult to make forecasts, but I do not think we are far from the truth if we say that the early Italian product will be late, and perhaps even with lower yields due to the difficulties encountered in sowing."

