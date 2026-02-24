Pakistani potato exports fall 50% after Afghan closure and Russia ban

Pakistan's potato exports have declined by almost 50 per cent following the closure of the border with Afghanistan and a ban imposed by Russia, according to Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the National Assembly Committee on Food Security and Research.

The minister stated that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to purchase surplus potatoes from Pakistan and that exports to these markets are expected to begin in March.

He added that the government is assessing export routes to Central Asian states through China and Iran. Production this season reached 13 million metric tons, with around 4 million metric tons identified as surplus for export to Central Asia and other destinations.

According to the minister, the Department of Plant Protection has compiled a consolidated list of 36 countries where Pakistani potatoes have export access. A committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been formed to coordinate with the Ministry of Commerce, the National Logistics Cell, and other agencies to identify domestic and international buyers.

A senior official from the Ministry of National Food Security said Russia imposed restrictions on potatoes from Punjab, citing the alleged Potato Tuber Moth and Tomato Wilt virus. The Department of Plant Protection has contested the ban and submitted pest status records and laboratory diagnostics indicating the absence of the cited pests and pathogens. Russian authorities have agreed to consultations aimed at resuming exports, with progress anticipated by the end of February.

The Ministry presented a Public Sector Development Program of PKR 16.94 billion (US$60.2 million) for the financial year 2026-27, including a foreign component of PKR 4.05 billion (US$14.4 million) across 13 projects.

Committee members highlighted recurring crises affecting rice, wheat, sugarcane, and potatoes, pointing to weaknesses in crop planning, production forecasting, market intelligence, and storage capacity. Recommendations included improved production planning, early identification of export opportunities, and expanded storage and value addition.

To address the current surplus, the committee proposed that provincial governments procure excess potatoes for cold storage and later sale in domestic and export markets. An alternative proposal involves private bank financing for cold storage, with the government covering the markup.

The Ministry is scheduled to meet with the National Logistics Corporation to review procurement and logistics issues.

Source: Business Recorder