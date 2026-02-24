Ukraine opens new frozen berry processing facility in Drohobych

In Drohobych, western Ukraine, West Berry marked ten years of operations with the opening of a newly built production hall equipped with modern processing lines.

Founded in 2016, the company has developed from a local producer into one of Ukraine's exporters of frozen berries. Its products are supplied to nearly all European countries and are certified according to international standards.

Construction of the new facility began earlier this year. In August, the site was still under development; it has now been completed as a fully equipped production space with installed and ready-to-launch lines. The project was implemented within a short timeframe and built from the ground up.

The new hall includes modern berry sorting and processing lines, as well as prepared infrastructure for shock-freezing tunnels. The expansion is part of a broader plan to establish a full production cycle, covering berry cultivation and harvesting through to freezing and sales on European markets.

The company is currently developing a processing complex with a total area of approximately 10,000 square metres, with new production sections being commissioned in stages. The site also includes office premises, a staff canteen, and a safety-compliant shelter.

West Berry continues to invest in production capacity and technology as it expands its frozen berry operations for export markets.

Source: drohobych-rada.gov.ua