Ukrainian berry equipment manufacturer expands automation and exports

Ukrainian berry production is increasingly focused on processing, automation, and added value. Operating at this intersection is INSORTEX, a Ukrainian manufacturer of equipment for sorting, processing, and packaging berries, and a member of the Berry Growing of Ukraine Association.

INSORTEX was founded in 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued operating during the full-scale war in Ukraine. The company started with a team of five engineers and focused on solving specific technical tasks for individual farmers. Its first berry-related projects involved washing and inspection equipment for strawberries, which later led to deeper specialization in berry crops and post-harvest processes.

Today, INSORTEX produces more than 50 types of equipment for the berry sector. This includes solutions for fresh berries: washing, drying, inspection, and packing, as well as equipment for frozen berries and deep processing. Since 2020, the company has been exporting equipment, starting with raspberry sorting lines supplied to Moldova. Exports have since expanded to Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, and France. INSORTEX currently works through distribution partners in Moldova and Romania and applies the same model in other countries.

Automation is a key focus. The company develops automated inspection tables, packing machines, and conveyor lines that reduce labor needs, replacing processes previously handled by six to eight workers with systems operated by two people. INSORTEX is also scaling its own production capacity by building new facilities and automating manufacturing processes.

Among its niche solutions is a fully automated line for processing sea buckthorn harvested on branches. More than six such lines have already been installed, including outside Ukraine.

INSORTEX reports over 150 clients and continues to invest in production capacity, engineering, and certification while expanding its presence in European markets.

