HortNZ seeks changes to RMA replacement to protect growers

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) is urging the Government to strengthen draft legislation replacing the Resource Management Act (RMA), warning that without changes, the new framework could make it harder for growers to produce fruit and vegetables.

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said the sector supports replacing the RMA through the Natural Environment Bill and the Planning Bill, but believes the current drafting does not yet deliver on the promise of a simpler, faster, and less expensive system.

"Replacing the RMA is long overdue, and we back the Government's ambition to create a system that is simpler, faster, and less expensive.

"But the current drafting does not yet match that promise. Along with the rest of the primary sector, we are working hard to ensure the new system genuinely delivers fewer consents, lower compliance costs, and better conditions for food production and rural development."

HortNZ is concerned about proposals in the Natural Environment Bill that would allow market-based allocation or levies for natural resources such as water.

© Horticulture

"The Bill includes options for market-based allocation or levies. In practice, market-based allocation could mean auctions or tenders where water, or the ability to discharge nutrients, goes to the highest bidder.

"A levy would effectively be a tax on water or on farming activity. That is not the right approach for food production."

The organisation also raised concerns about growers in overallocated catchments, where freshwater quality is below target levels. Under the draft Bill, permitted activities would not be allowed in these areas, meaning more horticultural operations would require consent.

"HortNZ supports strong environmental limits. However, the draft Bill would not allow permitted activities in any overallocated catchments, which is more restrictive than the RMA, requiring consent for many horticultural activities that are currently permitted because they have a low environmental impact.

"We need a sensible pathway that allows food production to continue while still driving ongoing environmental improvement."

HortNZ warned that the Bill could increase compliance costs for activities that are currently permitted and said existing freshwater farm plans, including those under NZGAP, should be recognised as meeting permitted activity requirements.

The group is also calling for a National Direction for Commercial Vegetable Production to ensure consistent rules across the country and greater certainty for growers.

In relation to the Planning Bill, HortNZ is seeking stronger protection against reverse sensitivity, where new housing developments near orchards or vegetable farms lead to complaints about established farming practices.

Finally, HortNZ questioned how spatial planning, environmental limits, and resource allocation would interact, arguing that highly productive land should not be zoned for food production without also ensuring access to water and discharge pathways needed for growers to operate.

For more information:

Horticulture New Zealand

Tel: +64 4 472 3795

Email: [email protected]

www.hortnz.co.nz