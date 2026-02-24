UK strawberry shortages linked to rain in Spain and Morocco

Shoppers in the United Kingdom who regularly purchase strawberries may face limited availability this week, following supply disruptions linked to adverse weather conditions in key growing regions.

Persistent wet weather across the UK and Europe has affected several fruit and vegetable categories. Research by The Grocer indicates that strawberries have been among the most heavily impacted lines, with stock gaps reported at Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's, and Asda.

Several weeks of continuous rainfall in Spain and Morocco have contributed to the current supply constraints. A substantial share of the UK's fresh produce imports at this time of year originates from these regions.

Strawberry producer Freshuelva stated that it expects exports to decline by 50% compared to last year, with the storms "affecting both crops and production and handling infrastructure", according to the Express.

The Fresh Produce Consortium said supermarkets are facing supply pressure. "Shoppers may see price increases as the market adjusts to limited supply. We urge consumers to be aware, but panic buying will only make matters worse."

In addition to strawberries, The Grocer reported supply challenges in raspberries, while peppers and avocados have also been subject to purchasing restrictions in some supermarkets.

Source: KentLive