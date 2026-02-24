'Supply pressure for low-quality onions remains unchanged'

Sales of table potatoes remain disappointing, with food prices remaining unchanged. At the same time, quality is declining. Silver scurf and increasing storage pressure are causing particular problems. Good quality is currently the only key to the market, as loads of varying or poorer quality are currently finding no buyers. Exports to Eastern Europe remain very weak. Exports to Africa are showing slight signs of recovery at very low price levels, but transport expenses to seaports often exceed the value of the goods. In southern Europe and parts of France, heavy rainfall is hampering the planting of early potatoes. Importers from Israel and Egypt are therefore hoping for an early market entry, also against the backdrop of Easter falling very early this year.

Onions: Quality determines the market

In the market for onions, only large onions of top quality continue to be in demand for export. A significant export surplus in the first half of the marketing year contrasts with a large harvest overall. Contract goods are flowing as planned. Supply pressure for lower-quality products remains. Problems with bacterial rot, Fusarium, and increased germination continue to affect the market. Exports to Eastern Europe are weak, and prices are at the lower end of the scale. Sales to food retailers are satisfactory, although supply is abundant overall.

Source: Weuthen