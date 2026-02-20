Italian green kiwi brand expands to Dubai

Dulcis™, the 100% Italian green kiwi, has made its debut in Dubai, in partnership with Majid Carrefour, marking a new step in the brand's international expansion. It is positioned in the premium segment in the Middle East as a softer green kiwi that is highly succulent and naturally sweet, suited to a market that values fruit with intense flavour and low acidity.

© Dulcis

Building on results in Europe, from Portugal and the United Kingdom to the Scandinavian countries, Dulcis is now expanding beyond the continent to Dubai, an international gateway and a key market for premium produce in the Middle East. This move signals the start of a new phase of global development for the 100% Italian green kiwi.

In its second commercial season, Dulcis is gaining momentum internationally following its market launch.

Exclusively distributed by Alegra, the commercial arm of Apo Conerpo, Apofruit Italia, and Orogel Fresco, Dulcis is part of a 100% Italian project that combines varietal development, fruit growing expertise, and brand positioning.

In the United Arab Emirates, which values premium products of certified origin, Dulcis is positioned as a product that combines Italian quality with a taste profile aligned with the preferences of international consumers.

For more information:

Doralinda D'Auria

Dulcis

Tel: + 39 3371212782

Email: [email protected]

www.fruitecom.it