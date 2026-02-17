Samskip sells UK and Ireland trade business to CLdN

The transaction will provide continuity and service for customers and allow greater focus on growing other parts of the Samskip network.

On 17 February, Samskip announced an agreement with short sea shipping and multimodal operator CLdN to sell its UK and Ireland (UKI-trade) door-to-door and quay-to-quay cargo business.

Samskip states that by transferring the UKI-trade, continuity and service levels for its customers will be maintained. By selling this part of its business, greater focus can be given to developing other parts of its network, supporting a sustainable product offering within a customer-focused organization.

© Samskip

The transaction will enable Samskip to focus further on the company's long-distance multimodal network connecting mainland Europe, the Nordics, the Baltics, and North Africa. Sustainability remains part of Samskip's strategy, and the company states that this will contribute to the decarbonization of customers' supply chains.

The sale covers the container shipping services currently operated by Samskip between Rotterdam (Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals / Matrans Rotterdam Terminal) and UK ports of Belfast, Blyth, Grangemouth, Hull, and Tilbury, and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin, and Waterford. It is envisaged that all existing operations related to the UKI-trade, including operating agreements, will be transferred. The transaction remains subject to the satisfactory outcome of relevant regulatory and competition clearances.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose financial details related to the transaction.

Commenting on the transaction, Florent Maes, Chief Executive Officer, CLdN, said: "This transaction is highly complementary to CLdN's existing shipping and multimodal activities. Customers will benefit from an even broader array of shipping options and enhanced door-to-door equipment and services. CLdN has a long history of connecting mainland Europe with the UK and Irish markets, and we look forward to further developing these reliable, flexible, and environmentally efficient connections through this acquisition."

Ólafur Orri Ólafsson, Chief Executive Officer, Samskip, added: "We at Samskip are very confident about this transaction. It will allow us to focus on the key strategic markets of the future, where we will continue to invest in our organization and further develop our longer-distance trades, where we deliver the most value to our customers. At the same time, selling the UK and Ireland trades to a strong partner will secure the continuation of this trade and guarantee a high coverage for our customers in the respective markets."

