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De Mooij Amsterdam marks its 80th anniversary

Today, De Mooij Amsterdam celebrates its 80th anniversary. The family business, active in the import and export of fruit and vegetables, was founded in 1946 and has since become a reliable partner in the fresh produce sector.

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

In 1998, De Mooij Amsterdam relocated to its current premises. From this location, the company continued to expand and professionalise its operations.

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

Over the years, several adjacent premises were acquired, resulting in a substantial expansion of both sales activities and floor space. This growth has increased logistics capacity and further strengthened customer service.

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

To mark the anniversary, customers were given a festive welcome today, including an Amsterdam barrel organ and a chip stand. With this informal celebration, De Mooij Amsterdam aimed to express its appreciation for years of cooperation and the trust of its customers and partners.

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

© Gebr. De Mooij Amsterdam BV

De Mooij Amsterdam looks back on the past 80 years with pride, while focusing on the future, where further growth and professionalisation remain central.

For more information:
Danny de Mooij
De Mooij Amsterdam
Tel: +31 (0) 20 606 3000
[email protected]
www.mooijamsterdam.nl

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