Rewe automates Berlin fresh produce logistics centre with Cimcorp

REWE has opened its automated fulfilment centre for fresh produce in Oranienburg, designed to handle the distribution of fruit and vegetables to more than 370 supermarkets and 580 stores in the greater Berlin region. Working with Cimcorp, REWE has implemented automation in its fruit and vegetable supply chain to improve efficiency.

"In fresh food logistics, every minute counts and every delivery is critical," explains Matthias Menzel, General Manager at REWE's Oranienburg Logistics Centre. "Missing the delivery window means a significant financial loss. That's why we invested in automation that delivers absolute reliability, real-time control, and the capacity to serve Berlin and the surrounding regions."

© Cimcorp

The Oranienburg project applies automation to retail logistics operations. Each day, around 29,000 units are handled by Cimcorp's automated order-picking system at the centre. Material flows are managed by Cimcorp's Warehouse Control System, which oversees inbound barcode scanning and depalletizing, inventory management and picking, and outbound labelling and shipping, while supporting operational transparency and system uptime.

"Our customers expect that our reliability increases every year," says Menzel. "As stores learn that they can trust our deliveries, it brings improvement not just to our logistics, but right through to the customer experience in the store. We're no longer fighting to fill overtime hours; instead, our staff is excited to work with new technology and see the benefits of automation in their daily roles."

© Cimcorp

The functional backbone of the facility is Cimcorp's WCS, which integrates robotics, conveyors, and inventory management. The automated picking area applies FIFO and FEFO principles, workload balancing, and stacking based on product and ergonomic requirements. Each crate, stack, and pallet is identified, scanned, and monitored from arrival to departure. The system includes dual robot cells and transfer cars to support continued operation in the event of equipment outages.

Labour availability has become a challenge for retailers. "Finding employees for the physically demanding jobs in warehouses, especially when it comes to the heavy lifting needed for fruit and vegetables, is getting harder every year," affirms Menzel.

"Cimcorp automation removes the daily strain from our teams," he continues. "With this solution, our people can focus on work that is safer, more rewarding, and less exhausting. Automation both addresses real ergonomic and labour challenges for warehouse staff and creates a modern, attractive workplace with more sustainable jobs and less physical strain."

© Cimcorp

"True operational excellence depends on partnership, fast adaptation, and continuous improvement," explains Riku Puska, Sales Manager at Cimcorp Group. "Together with REWE, our teams have created a solution that fits seamlessly into their existing operations, backed by round-the-clock service and training. That's how we deliver not just performance today, but peace of mind for the future."

The Oranienburg facility forms part of REWE's logistics development and supports fresh food distribution in the Berlin retail market.

© CimcorpFor more information:

Maarit Leppäaho

Cimcorp

Tel: +358 10 2772 000

Email: [email protected]

www.cimcorp.com