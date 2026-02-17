Algarve citrus growers face 25 to 40% losses after adverse weather

AlgarOrange, the Algarve Citrus Operators Association, estimates that citrus growers in southern Portugal will face production losses of between 25 per cent and 40 per cent following adverse weather conditions in recent weeks.

Based on consultations with producers and operators in the region, the association reported that losses are generally around 25 per cent, with some varieties reaching up to 40 per cent.

"This is the widespread situation due to the prolonged climatic conditions, with high levels of humidity, which promote rot and fruit drop. In addition to the fruit fallen on the ground, a substantial amount, although still on the tree, is already rotten, which will result in the continued fall of fruit over the next few weeks," AlgarOrange said in a statement.

In addition to fruit damage, some orchards were affected by "extreme wind, rain, and hail phenomena." The association indicated that prices are expected to record "some increase along with production."

Harvest operations are also facing operational constraints. Producers report increased costs linked to collection under adverse field conditions.

"The working conditions of the harvesting teams have become truly difficult. To continue supplying the market, harvesting is done in cold, rainy conditions. In many orchards, tractors sink into the water-saturated ground, and the fruit has to be removed only by people," the association stated.

AlgarOrange has called on affected growers to submit notifications to the Algarve Regional Coordination and Development Commission, with a copy to FEDAGRI, the Algarve Agriculture Federation.

"This is the procedure to be followed to pressure the Government to open a call for support," the association added.

After several seasons impacted by drought, reservoir water levels in the Algarve have improved due to recent rainfall. However, the cumulative effect of prolonged humidity and heavy rains is now influencing orchard conditions and current citrus output.

