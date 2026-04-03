Russia rejects Moroccan citrus consignments over labeling issues and pest detection

Russian phytosanitary authorities have rejected two citrus shipments from Morocco at the port of St. Petersburg following inspection findings. A 48.4-tonne consignment of lemons and oranges was denied entry after inspectors identified discrepancies between product labeling and the information stated in the accompanying phytosanitary certificates. The documents did not confirm compliance with established phytosanitary requirements.
In a separate case, an 18.7-tonne shipment of mandarins was found to be infested with a quarantine pest. Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of the humpbacked fly (Megaselia scalaris). The release of both consignments onto the Russian market was prohibited in line with phytosanitary regulations.
Source: 178.fsvps.gov.ru