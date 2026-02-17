Bulgarian orange retail prices remain higher than Greece and Romania

At the start of the year, Bulgaria's fruit market recorded price movements, particularly in citrus. Data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets indicate that in January, tangerine prices increased by over 14 per cent to €1.33 (US$1.44) per kilogram. Orange prices rose by nearly 6 per cent during the same period.

In early February, wholesale prices began to decline. Oranges fell by 5.27 per cent to an average of €1.15 (US$1.25) per kilogram.

Despite the easing at the wholesale level, retail orange prices in Bulgaria remain comparatively high within the region. According to Numbeo data, the average retail price of oranges stands at €1.58 (US$1.71) per kilogram. This exceeds price levels in neighbouring markets.

In North Macedonia, oranges are priced at around €1.23 (US$1.33) per kilogram, approximately 22 per cent lower than in Bulgaria. In Greece, consumers pay €1.31 (US$1.42) per kilogram, about 17 per cent less. In Romania, retail prices are nearly 12 per cent lower than in Bulgaria.

These price differentials occur despite variations in income and cost of living between markets. Greece has a standard of living roughly 29.4 per cent higher than Bulgaria, yet retail citrus prices are lower. In North Macedonia, where the overall cost of living is almost 15 per cent lower than in Bulgaria, citrus prices remain below Bulgarian levels.

Market commentators link the divergence to logistical constraints, VAT rates on food products, and differences in supply chain configuration. Together, these factors influence retail price formation and market competitiveness within the region.

The data reflect the gap between wholesale adjustments and consumer-level pricing, highlighting structural cost components in the domestic distribution chain.

