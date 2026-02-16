UK Branston South West site announces general manager transition

UK potato supplier Branston has confirmed that Jonathan Taylor, general manager at its South West site in Ilminster, Somerset, will retire at the end of March 2026. He will be succeeded by Simon Jones, who was promoted to general manager in January 2026 after more than 10 years with the business.

Jonathan joined Branston in September 2017 and oversaw the development of the South West site, which produces and packs new and salad potatoes. During his tenure, site turnover more than doubled, and the business implemented a US$9 million investment programme starting in 2019 to upgrade facilities and introduce automation.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Jonathan said: "It has been wonderful – it's been a lovely place to work, and it's going to be hard to leave. The team is the best and nicest I've worked with, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together.

"From growing the business to investing in automation and seeing the site become such a modern, efficient operation, it's been a fantastic journey. One of the most satisfying parts has been watching the operational numbers improve week after week and, of course, dealing with the incredibly busy Christmas period each year, when volumes more than double, requiring the team to plan months in advance."

Simon joined the Branston South West team in January 2012 as a night shift supervisor before progressing through roles including shift manager, production manager, and operations manager. Following a three-month handover period, he will assume responsibility for the site.

"I started at Branston as a night shift supervisor, and over the years, I've been given incredible support to progress, with Jonathan playing a big part in that. I really understand the business from the bottom up, and that's something I'm very proud of.

"Looking ahead, I'm excited about continuing to grow the site, increasing capacity, investing further in sustainability such as solar energy, and making sure we stay at the forefront of technology in our industry."

Chief executive officer Jim Windle said: "Jonathan has made an outstanding contribution to Branston and to the success of our South West operation. Under his leadership, the site has grown significantly, embraced innovation, and consistently delivered exceptional standards for our customers. We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and wish him a very happy retirement.

"Simon's appointment reflects our commitment to developing talent from within the business. His knowledge of the site, his leadership style, and his vision for the future make him the ideal person to take the site forward."

Source: Lincolnshire World