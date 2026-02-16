Carrefour sells its stores in Romania

Last week, Carrefour announced that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Paval Holding to sell all of its 478 stores in Romania (including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores, and 30 discount stores) to Paval Holding, an investment vehicle owned by the Paval family, who also owns Dedeman, the country's leading DIY store. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The transaction is worth €823 million (USD 977 million).

According to Alexandre Bompard, chairman and CEO of Carrefour, "the sale of Carrefour Romania confirms the good progress of the portfolio review initiated in 2025. Following the major moves made over the last twelve months, in particular the purchase of minority interests in Carrefour Brazil and the disposal of Carrefour Italy, the Group is continuing its transformation and refocusing on its three core countries. It is against this backdrop that Carrefour will be presenting the main thrusts of its new strategic plan on Wednesday." Alexandre Bompard thanked "all the colleagues at Carrefour Romania for their dedication, professionalism and service to their clients, which has helped build a strong business." According to him, "the agreement reached with Paval Holding represents a great opportunity for their continued success."

