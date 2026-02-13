Recent storms in Spain have impacted approximately 40,000 hectares

Following the recent storms, Agroseguro has received claims for 22,213 hectares of affected agricultural land, totaling an estimated 35 million euros in compensation. However, this figure is provisional and may increase to around 40,000 hectares, according to Sergio de Andrés, the general manager, who informed Efeagro.

The most significant damage is in Andalusia. Agroseguro is already coordinating the initial assessment of strawberry and berry farms in Huelva province, one of the hardest-hit areas.

In this autonomous community alone, initial estimates indicate that insured crop damages exceed 20 million euros. "This is very high considering that the total compensation paid in all of 2025 was 63 million," the company noted. Agroseguro also stated that the deployment of experts will increase in the coming days.

Based on available data, damage from persistent or heavy rain, flooding, and wind has affected citrus, horticultural, strawberry, berry, and olive crops, among others.

Source: efeagro.com